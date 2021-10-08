8 arrested after fights break out after pro soccer match

Eight people were arrested after multiple fights broke out Thursday following a Major League Soccer match in San Jose, California, authorities said. More than 40 officers responded to the scene at PayPal Park on Thursday night.

The San Jose Police Department said “multiple fights and at least one shooting” were reported at the stadium and its surrounding parking lots around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

One person suffered a “grazing” bullet wound and one other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said. Most of the injuries were the result of physical assaults, it said.

The San Jose Earthquakes defeated the Cruz Azul 2-0, but the match itself was not without incident. Videos on social media showed a fan running onto the field and swinging at a player, who then tackled him to the ground.

“We will meet with stadium management and go over their operational plans, security needs, and staffing to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for all spectators and staff,” San Jose police said in a statement Friday.

The San Jose Earthquakes issued a statement after the game thanking local law enforcement. “The Earthquakes organization is very appreciative of the San Jose Police Department’s swift response and are working closely with the SJPD to gather more information at this time,” a spokesperson for the team said Thursday.

“We are committed to working with the SJPD and our community to make our events a safe environment for all fans.”