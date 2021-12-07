78yr old Saginaw Township Man Found in Car Submerged in Shiawassee River

The body of a 78-year-old man from Saginaw Township has been recovered from a vehicle submerged in the Shiawassee River.
According to the Durand Police department, the car was found in the river near the end of Warren Street in the village of Byron around 12:15pm Monday afternoon.
Inside police found the body of Charles P. Fritz, who had previously been reported missing to Saginaw Township Police.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of Fritz’s death, and whether it occurred prior to the crash.