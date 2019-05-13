66 Year old Radio Show Goes Digital

Whether you’re looking for the popular “No Peek Prime Rib” or “Better Than Sex Cake” recipes, you can now obtain them through the new Listen To The Mrs. Podcast.

790 Newsradio WSGW’s Listen to the Mrs. Show is making the transition to digital after 66 years on the air, one of the longest running talk shows in Michigan. The show started as an on-air kitchen-to-kitchen network sharing recipes and homemaker tips over the phone.

Now the Alpha Media station in Saginaw, Michigan is debuting a podcast version of Listen To The Mrs. with co-hosts Ann Williams and Art Lewis, who are classified as “foodies”. Williams is the station’s News Director and Lewis is a talk show host who has been on the show for more than three decades.

An introductory Listen To The Mrs. Podcast is available by going to the WSGW website and clicking on the LTTM logo. A page will open showing Podcasts, and when you click on that an audio player will open. https://www.wsgw.com/listen-to-the-mrs/

You’ll be able to listen to this and future podcasts at your convenience 24/7. WSGW has a vast recipe collection and we’ll respond to emails and on our LTTM facebook page for recipe requests.

Operations Manager Dave Maurer said “While we still like to hear from people raving about a great dish they had and sharing the recipe, the days of listeners calling to ask if we have a meatloaf recipe have given way to the internet browser. Our new approach is sharing food trends, new cooking methods and lifestyle information.”

Williams, who loves to cook, is at the same time willing to talk about how she lost more than 100 pounds and the successful change in her lifestyle. Lewis has long wanted to take Listen To The Mrs to a national broadcast, but Maurer said “The cost of satellite time and finding affiliates was a daunting task. Now through podcasting, we can go beyond a local and national audience and reach all over the world through the internet.”

Saginaw Market Manager Mark Thomas finds the podcast an exciting opportunity to take the culinary delights of homemakers in the Great Lakes Bay Region to a much larger audience and advertiser base. WSGW has a decades-long relationship with Michigan Sugar, and Thomas said the podcast on the internet opens up opportunities with major food processors and marketers.

Williams and Lewis conduct four cooking competitions each year at the local Maytag Store Showroom which has 8 cooking stations. They have also served as judges for other culinary events.

WSGW has published 11 limited edition cookbooks over the past 30 years. Only number 11 remains available.