6 shot at Bronx subway station, police say

NEW YORK – Six people were shot on a subway platform in the Bronx.

It happened at around 4:37 p.m. Monday at the Mount Eden subway station at Jerome Avenue.

Police say four men and two women were shot on the 4 train platform.

The injured were rushed to an area hospital. The extent and severity of their injuries was not immediately known.

The search is on for the shooter. So far, no arrests have been made.

Video from the scene showed numerous police and emergency personnel at the station.

Trains were still running but were bypassing the station in both directions. Northbound trains are using the express track from 149th Street-Grand Concourse to Burnside Avenue.

Authorities urged people to avoid the area, saying they should expect mass transit disruptions, delays and road closures as the investigation continues.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.