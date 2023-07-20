6 people hit by car in D.C hospital parking garage

Six people have been hospitalized after they were hit by a car inside a D.C hospital parking garage, officials said.

DC Fire and EMS initially said in a tweet that five pedestrians were struck at the MedStar Georgetown University Hospital parking garage on Thursday afternoon. The hospital later said it was treating a sixth patient related to the incident, DC Fire and EMS said. The patients were being treated at the hospital’s emergency room and the driver was also being evaluated, officials said.

Multiple pedestrians struck parking garage at @Georgetown hospital, 3800 Reservoir Rd NW. Currently 5 patients all being treated in the Hospital ER. Driver is also being evaluated. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/JNTeKJtxcj — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 20, 2023

Officials confirmed to CBS News that at least one adult woman was not conscious or breathing.

Fire officials have not offered any additional details on the condition and identity of the driver or victims. It is unclear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted.