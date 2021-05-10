6 killed after gunman opens fire at birthday party in Colorado

▶ Watch Video: 6 killed in Colorado Springs shooting

A gunman opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado Springs on Sunday, killing six people before taking his own life, police said. The suspected shooter is believed to be the boyfriend of one of the victims.

Colorado Springs police said they responded to a call for service at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park just after midnight on Sunday morning. There, they found six deceased adults and one adult male with serious injuries who died later at a local hospital. The victims’ names have not been released.

Police said the unnamed suspect “drove to the residence, walked inside and began shooting people at the party before taking his own life,” but said they are still working to determine a motive. None of the children at the party were injured by the suspect.

“Words fall short to describe the tragedy that took place this morning,” Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said in a statement. “As the chief of police, as a husband, as a father, as a grandfather, as a member of this community, my heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents. From the officers who responded to the shooting to the investigators still on scene, we are all left incredibly shaken.”

Colorado Governor Jared Polis also issued a statement on the “devastating” shooting, writing that his “deepest condolences and prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone else impacted by this tragedy.”