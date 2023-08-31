WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

5K Wine Run in Saginaw

By christianamalacara
August 31, 2023 9:07AM EDT
Share
5K Wine Run in Saginaw
Saginaw 5K Wine Run

On September 20, 2023 runners, walkers and wine enthusiasts will participate in a 5K race ending with a finishers medal and wine samples for 21 and up. Start Time is 6:00 PM with appetizers and live entertainment to conclude. The race will begin at Jolt Credit Union Event Park, 300 Johnson Street in Saginaw. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Saginaw County Veterans Memorial Plaza.

meaningfulmoments.smugmug.com 2022

To guarantee you receive a race shirt is is encouraged to register by September 9th at digdeepraces.com/5kwinerun.

 

Popular Stories

1

Gun Confiscated by Police in Chicago Linked to 2020 Murder in Huron County
2

Carrollton Township Man Accused of Threatening Teen in Seattle
3

Huron County Man Hurt in Tractor Accident
4

Missing Teen Located and Safe
5

Sen. Peters Talks Infrastructure, Lafayette Bridge on Bay City Motorcycle Stop