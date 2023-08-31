5K Wine Run in Saginaw

On September 20, 2023 runners, walkers and wine enthusiasts will participate in a 5K race ending with a finishers medal and wine samples for 21 and up. Start Time is 6:00 PM with appetizers and live entertainment to conclude. The race will begin at Jolt Credit Union Event Park, 300 Johnson Street in Saginaw. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Saginaw County Veterans Memorial Plaza.

To guarantee you receive a race shirt is is encouraged to register by September 9th at digdeepraces.com/5kwinerun.