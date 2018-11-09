56-Year-Old Man Killed in Saginaw Township Crash

A 56-year-old man is dead following a crash in Saginaw Township Thursday, November 8. Guadalupe Olgine was headed west on Weiss St. between Greendale and Berberovich around 8:00 p.m. when his vehicle crossed the center line, causing an east bound vehicle to swerve. A second vehicle, driven by an 80-year-old Saginaw Township woman, was unable to a avoid a collision. Olgine died at the scene. Police say he did not suffer any obvious medical emergency. They’re awaiting toxicology results. The woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Police aren’t releasing her name out of respect for her privacy. The crash remains under investigation.

