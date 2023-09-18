5 shot, including 2 juveniles, in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood

Five people, including two juveniles, were shot Sunday night in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood and one of the young victims suffered life-threatening wounds, authorities said.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 outside the Franklin Field housing complex.

The five victims included three adults and two victims under the age of 18.

“I’m angry; I’m upset as a mom,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said at a press conference late Sunday. “I’m praying with all my heart for those in the hospital to recover.”

“We need the help of our community here,” Districut Attorney Kevin Hayden said. “We hope that someone will step forward with information.”

Authorities offered no details on what may have led to the shooting.