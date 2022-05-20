$5 Million to More than 60 Communities for First Responder Training

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced that more than 60 Michigan communities will be receiving awards from the $5 million First Responder Training and Grant Program. All Michigan cities, villages, townships, counties or fire authorities were eligible to apply for a grant related to first responder training and recruitment. First responders include police officers, firefighters, Emergency Medical Technicians, paramedics and local unit of government corrections officers.
The grant program supports efforts of local governments to expand recruitment, improve training, and provide additional professional development and support to first responders in local governments. The City of Saginaw, Vasser, Flint, Alma, Bad Axe and Carrollton Township are among the communities that will be receiving grants.
“This grant will enable Bay City Department of Public Safety to find creative ways to recruit, train and provide professional development for our everyday heroes to keep our community safe,” said Dana Muscott, city manager of Bay City. “We are appreciative of the support and investment in our first responders at the local government level.”
“Michigan’s first responders put their lives on the line to keep us all safe and we must have their backs,” Governor Whitmer said. “Today’s grants will help more than 60 communities across Michigan train and recruit first responders. And in my budget for next fiscal year, I’ve proposed additional funds to help communities hire and train even more first responders including firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and EMTs. Let’s keep working together to keep Michiganders safe.”
First Responder Training and Recruitment grants were awarded to the following:
City of Albion $170,000.00
City of Alma $87,925.00
City of Bay City $77,992.00
City of Beaverton $7,507.43
City of Benton Harbor $100,000.00
City of Bronson $3,992.13
City of Center Line $50,725.00
City of Croswell $33,130.00
City of Eastpointe $30,000.00
City of Ecorse $170,000.00
City of Flint $170,000.00
City of Hamtramck $100,000.00
City of Harper Woods $83,919.40
City of Hazel Park $128,080.00
City of Highland Park $170,000.00
City of Houghton $141,200.00
City of Inkster $91,847.00
City of Iron River $36,409.00
City of Ironwood $47,500.00
City of Leslie $6,365.00
City of Lincoln Park $128,625.00
City of Manistique $29,125.00
City of Melvindale $170,000.00
City of Morenci $14,700.00
City of Muskegon $87,065.00
City of Muskegon Heights $100,000.00
City of Niles $41,792.00
City of Potterville $63,450.00
City of Reed City $60,000.00
City of River Rouge $91,818.00
City of Saginaw $170,000.00
City of Vassar $57,000.00
County of Alger $46,651.00
County of Allegan $100,000.00
County of Chippewa $78,939.00
County of Clare $54,035.00
County of Delta $170,000.00
County of Iron $17,583.00
County of Keweenaw $82,172.00
County of Marquette $98,784.00
County of Menominee $143,908.40
County of Montcalm $170,000.00
County of Ontonagon $100,000.00
County of Otsego $100,000.00
County of Roscommon $67,500.00
Bad Axe Area FA $107,435.00
Chippewa-Martiny FA $10,225.00
Marion Community FA $29,527.00
Saugatuck Township Fire District $58,000.00
Southwest Shiawassee Emergency Services Alliance $160,150.00
Alpena Township $41,597.36
Carrollton Township $5,050.00
Columbia Township $11,333.32
Hanover Township $9,900.00
Overisel Township $4,000.00
Redford Charter Township $144,500.00
Village of Applegate $82,280.25
Village of Baraga $96,980.00
Village of Carsonville $52,168.25
Village of Laurium $74,587.81
Village of Montgomery $108,825.00
Village of New Haven $23,900.00
Village of Otisville $750.00
Village of Thompsonville $29,051.20
Applications were selected for funding by the Michigan Department of Treasury based on program purpose, eligibility and criteria. Projects are funded on a reimbursement basis.
“Pushing these dollars to our communities will help with training the next generation of first responders,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “Our priority will be to make payments to communities as soon as practical. Community leaders with questions about their grants should reach out to us to navigate the reimbursement process.”