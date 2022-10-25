WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Jose, California

By CBS News
October 25, 2022 4:14PM EDT
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck California’s South Bay area late Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake happened at 11:42 a.m local time and was centered 9 miles east of Seven Trees and 12 miles east of San Jose, the USGS said. It was quickly followed by 3.1 magnitude aftershock, USGS said. 

 A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday. 

CBS Bay Area

“Additional shaking from aftershocks can be expected in the region,” the California Geological Survey tweeted. “We are continuing to monitor this region.”

There have been no initial reports of damage or injuries, CBS Bay Area reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

