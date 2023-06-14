“48 Hours” podcast: Married to Death

▶ Watch Video: The Widow on Solway Road

Raynella Leath has spent decades battling suspicions about her past. Her first husband was said to have been trampled to death by his own cattle. The death of her second husband was a reported suicide, with three shots fired. She denied any involvement in either death.

Will details surface to prove the former nurse from Knox County, Tennessee, is a murderous widow?

CBS News

“48 Hours” correspondent and “My Life of Crime” host Erin Moriarty revisits one of the most interesting cases she ever investigated in a six-episode series that looks back at the life of the widow on Solway Road and whether her husbands were “Married to Death.”

