47-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Monday Morning Shooting

October 24, 2022 5:00PM EDT
Michigan State Police say a shooting early Monday morning in Saginaw resulted in a 47-year-old man being seriously injured.

Around 3:50, police were called to the 2600 block of Narloch Street. Investigators say the 47-year-old was shot inside a vehicle by another passenger. He sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and was treated at a local hospital.

A 60-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was lodged at the Saginaw County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Saginaw Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

