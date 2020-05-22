WSGW Morning Team Show: May 22, 2020 (Friday)
It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (from his Alma Bureau) and YOU…..
This is Memorial Day Weekend
On Memorial Day Monday (observed), the WSGW Morning Team Show will be live with news/weather/sports and special Memorial Day features
The Art Lewis Show and Terry Henne’s Farm Show will not be heard as we will have a Memorial Day Special from CBS Radio hosted by Gil Gross, 9- Noon
This Memorial Day special will include: The untold story of the real origin of Memorial Day, How the VFW is honoring and serving veterans during Covid-19, Conversation with the American Legion’s National Commander Bill Oxford on saving vets lives through the Buddy Check Program, plus how to backyard BBQ and social distance.
*****************************************************************
$50 for a $100 gift certificate to Mid Michigan Events and Entertainment
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The State of Michigan and Boyce Hydro Power are battling over responsibility of the dam failures (runs 6:57)…..
Click for Link to Detroit News article referenced by Charlie and Dave regarding the State of Michigan/Boyce Hydro Power battle over the dam failure
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: An update from Art Lewis and his home situation along the Tittabawassee River (runs 6:57)…..
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Pat checks in from his Alma Burea (runs 5:30)…..
*****************************************************************
Here is the video Dave mentioned on the WSGW Morning Team Show…..
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Guess Who “American Woman“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 50 years ago in 1970, The Guess Who was Number One for Three Weeks.