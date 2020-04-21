Tuesday Update: Coronavirus Cases in Michigan
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake
Michigan health officials report 967 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Monday, and 232 deaths. That number is the second highest number of deaths reported in one day, but state officials said it’s due to a weekly audit of records, which added coronavirus deaths that had not been included previously. The total number of positive cases in Michigan is now 32,967.
Saginaw County is up to 433 cases and 32 deaths, Bay County 86 cases and two deaths; and Midland County, 48 cases and 3 deaths.
The table below shows the number of COVID-19 cases in each of Michigan’s counties. For additional information, visit the State of Michigan website: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 4/21/2020
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Reported Deaths
|Alcona
|3
|
|Allegan
|47
|
|Alpena
|35
|1
|Antrim
|9
|
|Arenac
|13
|1
|Barry
|26
|1
|Bay
|86
|2
|Benzie
|4
|
|Berrien
|170
|10
|Branch
|43
|2
|Calhoun
|156
|5
|Cass
|22
|1
|Charlevoix
|12
|1
|Cheboygan
|14
|1
|Chippewa
|1
|
|Clare
|9
|1
|Clinton
|105
|7
|Crawford
|30
|2
|Delta
|12
|2
|Detroit City
|7904
|728
|Dickinson
|3
|2
|Eaton
|99
|5
|Emmet
|21
|2
|Genesee
|1298
|131
|Gladwin
|9
|1
|Gogebic
|4
|1
|Grand Traverse
|19
|5
|Gratiot
|8
|1
|Hillsdale
|94
|11
|Houghton
|2
|
|Huron
|9
|
|Ingham
|335
|6
|Ionia
|26
|2
|Iosco
|15
|2
|Isabella
|53
|7
|Jackson
|280
|12
|Kalamazoo
|201
|10
|Kalkaska
|17
|2
|Kent
|626
|25
|Lake
|2
|
|Lapeer
|148
|22
|Leelanau
|7
|
|Lenawee
|71
|
|Livingston
|301
|11
|Luce
|1
|
|Mackinac
|4
|
|Macomb
|4544
|445
|Manistee
|11
|
|Marquette
|35
|6
|Mason
|4
|
|Mecosta
|14
|1
|Menominee
|1
|
|Midland
|48
|3
|Missaukee
|6
|1
|Monroe
|241
|10
|Montcalm
|26
|1
|Montmorency
|4
|
|Muskegon
|160
|10
|Newaygo
|10
|
|Oakland
|6306
|506
|Oceana
|4
|1
|Ogemaw
|6
|
|Osceola
|8
|
|Oscoda
|4
|
|Otsego
|77
|6
|Ottawa
|129
|7
|Presque Isle
|6
|
|Roscommon
|11
|
|Saginaw
|433
|32
|Sanilac
|32
|3
|Schoolcraft
|3
|
|Shiawassee
|121
|3
|St Clair
|259
|15
|St Joseph
|25
|1
|Tuscola
|63
|11
|Van Buren
|34
|2
|Washtenaw
|900
|38
|Wayne
|6351
|550
|Wexford
|7
|1
|MDOC*
|615
|20
|FCI**
|57
|
|Unknown
|26
|2
|Out of State
|32
|2
|Totals
|32967
|2700