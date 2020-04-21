      Weather Alert

Tuesday Update: Coronavirus Cases in Michigan

Ann Williams
Apr 21, 2020 @ 5:46pm
Michigan health officials report 967 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Monday, and 232 deaths. That number is the second highest number of deaths reported in one day, but state officials said it’s due to a weekly audit of records, which added coronavirus deaths that had not been included previously. The total number of positive cases in Michigan is now 32,967.

Saginaw County is up to 433 cases and 32 deaths, Bay County 86 cases and two deaths; and Midland County, 48 cases and 3 deaths.

The table below shows the number of COVID-19 cases in each of Michigan’s counties. For additional information, visit the State of Michigan website:   https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html

 

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 4/21/2020
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Alcona 3
Allegan 47
Alpena 35 1
Antrim 9
Arenac 13 1
Barry 26 1
Bay 86 2
Benzie 4
Berrien 170 10
Branch 43 2
Calhoun 156 5
Cass 22 1
Charlevoix 12 1
Cheboygan 14 1
Chippewa 1
Clare 9 1
Clinton 105 7
Crawford 30 2
Delta 12 2
Detroit City 7904 728
Dickinson 3 2
Eaton 99 5
Emmet 21 2
Genesee 1298 131
Gladwin 9 1
Gogebic 4 1
Grand Traverse 19 5
Gratiot 8 1
Hillsdale 94 11
Houghton 2
Huron 9
Ingham 335 6
Ionia 26 2
Iosco 15 2
Isabella 53 7
Jackson 280 12
Kalamazoo 201 10
Kalkaska 17 2
Kent 626 25
Lake 2
Lapeer 148 22
Leelanau 7
Lenawee 71
Livingston 301 11
Luce 1
Mackinac 4
Macomb 4544 445
Manistee 11
Marquette 35 6
Mason 4
Mecosta 14 1
Menominee 1
Midland 48 3
Missaukee 6 1
Monroe 241 10
Montcalm 26 1
Montmorency 4
Muskegon 160 10
Newaygo 10
Oakland 6306 506
Oceana 4 1
Ogemaw 6
Osceola 8
Oscoda 4
Otsego 77 6
Ottawa 129 7
Presque Isle 6
Roscommon 11
Saginaw 433 32
Sanilac 32 3
Schoolcraft 3
Shiawassee 121 3
St Clair 259 15
St Joseph 25 1
Tuscola 63 11
Van Buren 34 2
Washtenaw 900 38
Wayne 6351 550
Wexford 7 1
MDOC* 615 20
FCI** 57
Unknown 26 2
Out of State 32 2
Totals 32967 2700
