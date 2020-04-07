      Breaking News
WSGW Morning Team Show: April 7, 2020 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Apr 7, 2020 @ 5:24am

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

(photo from Detroit Tigers Facebook page)

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     We honor Mr. Tiger, Al Kaline, with his own words in his Hall of Fame Speech (runs 11:48)…..

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     We honor Mr. Tiger, Al Kaline, remembering the 1968 World Series Championship (runs 11:13)…..

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     We honor Mr. Tiger, Al Kaline, with the broadcast of his 3000 hit, plus the Hall of Fame official remembrance (runs 11:22)…..

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     We honor Mr. Tiger, Al Kaline, noting his sense of humor (runs 2:25)…..

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

When You Want Pizza Delivered During Social Distancing, and You Live on the Second Floor, You Find a Way…..

Apartment residents use pulley system to retrieve pizza from driver

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:    In honor of Al Kaline, it’s the Detroit Tigers 1968 World Series Championship Series Theme, “Go Get ‘Em Tiger

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:   charlie@wsgw.com

