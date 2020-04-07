WSGW Morning Team Show: April 7, 2020 (Tuesday)
(photo from Detroit Tigers Facebook page)
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: We honor Mr. Tiger, Al Kaline, with his own words in his Hall of Fame Speech (runs 11:48)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: We honor Mr. Tiger, Al Kaline, remembering the 1968 World Series Championship (runs 11:13)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: We honor Mr. Tiger, Al Kaline, with the broadcast of his 3000 hit, plus the Hall of Fame official remembrance (runs 11:22)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: We honor Mr. Tiger, Al Kaline, noting his sense of humor (runs 2:25)…..
When You Want Pizza Delivered During Social Distancing, and You Live on the Second Floor, You Find a Way…..
Wake Up Song of the Day: In honor of Al Kaline, it’s the Detroit Tigers 1968 World Series Championship Series Theme, “Go Get ‘Em Tiger”