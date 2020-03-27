WSGW Morning Team Show: March 27, 2020 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Clarification on the ability to golf, which is now “no”, plus how about landscapers and such (runs 5:24)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: We try to sort out a story involving Governor Whitmer, the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, and hydroxychloroquine/chloroquine, and how there are “concerns” of how this potential drug may be a source of controversy within the state (runs 6:23)…..
The coronavirus pandemic has shut down theme parks, festivals, movie theaters and more, but not everything: The Easter tradition of eating Marshmallow Peeps, despite the company temporarily suspending production, will go on as planned.
On Wednesday, Just Born Quality Confections, the company behind the Peeps chicks and bunnies that appear in Easter baskets everywhere, temporarily shut down its factories in Philadelphia and Bethlehem, Pa. However, people will still be able to get their sugar fix on the holiday, which falls on April 12 this year.
“All of our Peeps have been produced and shipped to retailers for this upcoming Easter season,” the company says in a statement.
Another thing that is adjusted due to coronavirus…..
UNDATED (AP) – Lottery jackpots are going to shrink as the coronavirus pandemic tamps down lottery sales.
The group that oversees the Powerball game announced Wednesday night that it would cut minimum jackpots in half, from $40 million to $20 million, after there is a winner of the current big prize. The jackpot also could grow more slowly, with minimum increases of $2 million instead of the normal $10 million after each twice-weekly drawing.
The other national lottery game in the United States, Mega Millions, is considering a similar move.
The move by Powerball won’t affect the current $160 million jackpot.
