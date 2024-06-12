42-Year-Old Shot in Alleged Self-Defense Situation in Saginaw

More information has been released in a shooting in Saginaw on Monday.

Police responded to the two thousand block of South Niagara Street, the site of a marijuana grow operation, around 9:00 A.M. after receiving a 9-1-1 call from a 51 year old man. The man claimed to have shot a 42 year old man at the site, saying the victim “came at him.” The victim was shot in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The suspect surrendered himself to police. The incident remains under investigation.