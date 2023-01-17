42-Year-Old Man Dies in Crash while Allegedly Fleeing Police

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a 42-year-old man from Caro who is said to have been involved in a traffic crash while fleeing from police.

According to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, the man was driving on State Street early Saturday afternoon, when a Caro Police officer attempted to pull him over. The Sheriff’s Office says the man didn’t stop, and instead drove through a store parking lot into the Industrial Park, then onto Dixon Road, where they joined the pursuit.

The Sheriff’s Office says that they pursued the driver to Higgins Road, where he failed to stop at the stop sign and was crashed into by another vehicle, trapping both drivers. Despite first aid and CPR from officers, the driver who fled died at the scene. The other driver was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Michigan State Police are handling the ongoing investigation.