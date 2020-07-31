42 COVID-19 Cases Traced to Gladwin County Youth Camp
Springs Ministries Camp in 2019 (source: The Springs Ministries, thespringscamp.com)
The Central Michigan District Health Department confirms a Christian youth camp in Gladwin County has been linked to 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The health department said the Springs Ministries Camp in Gladwin had two sessions, from July 12- 17 and from July 19-23, during which 230 campers from throughout Michigan who attended may have been exposed to the virus.
The health department sent those campers a letter on Monday, saying 28 camp counselors were confirmed to have COVID-19 at that point, and additional counselors were experiencing symptoms. The campers were advised to stay in quarantine until 14 days had passed since they left the camp, and given information about testing.
The camp has cancelled its last two weeks, and said on its website that a camper had tested positive for the virus after returning home from the July 12-17 session. The camp said it had followed state guidelines, including limiting camper numbers, more outside activities and meals and daily temperature checks.
A message on the camp’s website states, “We realize that Covid exposure could happen anywhere and at anytime. We are saddened that it happened here. We are currently working directly with the local health department and are following their recommendations as we move forward.”