Summit on Saginaw’s Youth to Address Gun Violence Saturday

An event at the YMCA of Saginaw on Saturday will focus on curbing gun violence in youth.

The Healing, Engagement, Love, and Presence (H.E.L.P.) Community Violence Intervention Team and YMCA staff will hold the “Summit on Saginaw’s Youth” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include an open gym, STEM and leadership activities, and conversations between youth and community leaders on ways to reduce violence in the community.

The event is free to attend. For more information, email [email protected].