WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Summit on Saginaw’s Youth to Address Gun Violence Saturday

By jonathan.dent
December 8, 2023 4:02PM EST
Share
Summit on Saginaw’s Youth to Address Gun Violence Saturday
HELP Youth Summit

An event at the YMCA of Saginaw on Saturday will focus on curbing gun violence in youth.

The Healing, Engagement, Love, and Presence (H.E.L.P.) Community Violence Intervention Team and YMCA staff will hold the “Summit on Saginaw’s Youth” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include an open gym, STEM and leadership activities, and conversations between youth and community leaders on ways to reduce violence in the community.

The event is free to attend. For more information, email [email protected].

Popular Stories

1

Authorities Looking for Missing Isabella County Teen
2

Police ID Body in Bridgeport Township
3

Body Found in Bridgeport Township
4

Six Suspects Accused of Attempted Robbery Charged Federally
5

Bay City Man Arrested after Police Find Suspected Drugs at Traffic Crash in Tuscola County