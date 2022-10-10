41-Year-Old Injured in Vehicle in Saginaw Shooting

The Michigan State Police Saginaw Major Crimes Unit (MCU) are investigating a non-fatal shooting that took place early Friday morning.

Police say they were called to the area of Frueh Street and Webber Street around 12:25 a.m. on October 7th. They found a 41-year-old man who had apparently been shot inside a vehicle. He had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to a local hospital. He is now listed in stable condition.

No suspects are currently in custody, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident can call Detective Erich Meggert, Saginaw Major Case Unit, at 989-313-6435 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5425).