McLaren Bay Region Workers Rally for Better Contract, Nurse-to-Patient Ratios

Health care workers at McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City are becoming fed up with contract negotiations they say are going nowhere.

Auxiliary workers held a rally Wednesday near the hospital to make the public aware of issues they claim to be facing at the hospital, including staffing shortages, safe patient to health care worker ratios, and fair and competitive wages. According to Unite Here Local 24, the local nurse’s union, their contract was up in February and negotiations have been ongoing since then, though they claim the hospital has not provided them anything they’ve asked for.

According to the Michigan Nurse’s Association, patient death from having too few nurses has risen from 22 percent in 2016 to 42 percent in 2023. They say patient safety should be the number one priority.

A statement released last week by McLaren Bay Region reads:

During the past several years, hospitals across the country have dealt with staffing issues; however, over the course of the last year, RN staffing has significantly improved nationally and at McLaren Bay Region. Staffing issues have become a typical talking point used by union leadership throughout the health care industry to create a false narrative of unsafe patient care. Our nurses and the entire clinical team at McLaren Bay Region provide outstanding and safe care to our community, and have done so for many, many years. We have safe nurse-to-patient staffing ratios to ensure we have appropriate staffing at the bedside.

We staff to our contractual nurse-to-patient ratios more than 99 percent of the time, which is, on average, better than national RN staffing benchmarks for ratios. In those cases where staffing is impacted by nurse call-ins, census fluctuations and patient emergencies, we use our “staffing emergency” process, which is simply a contractual procedure to reassign nurses to ensure safe staffing.

McLaren Bay Region has taken a multi-pronged approach to ensure high-quality, safe patient care even when dealing industrywide staffing issues. Some of the measures the hospital has taken to attract and retain qualified caregivers include: appreciation bonuses, retention bonuses, sign-on bonuses, financial shift incentives, and utilizing temporary and agency staff to ease the burden of our full-time clinicians. Additionally, McLaren Bay Region has been active in its recruitment of additional nursing staff, hiring 29 nurses in the past six months, reducing staffing issues and ensuring McLaren Bay Region meets its obligations in the contract, and more importantly, its commitment to safe care to our community.

We expect the union to continue to attempt to rally nurses and the community for support of their negotiations campaign. McLaren Bay Region remains committed to providing factual information about our safe staffing and will not be deterred by the attempts to besmirch the long-standing safety record of our hospital. It is not necessary to fight or misrepresent the quality care our nurses and support staff provide to secure a fair contract. We are bargaining in good faith on a new contract as we want to provide our nurses with fair, competitive wages and benefits and allows our hospital to care for patients.

So far this year, unionized healthcare workers with McLaren Lapeer Region, McLaren Central in Mount Pleasant and MyMichigan Medical Center in Alma have voted to authorize strikes before those hospitals conceded to improved contracts.