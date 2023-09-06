Huron County Man Sentenced for Sex Crimes

A man from Huron County will spend at least 3 years in prison after being caught in a sting operation.

71-year-old Dale Ignash of Filion was sentenced to between, 40 months and 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty possession of child sexually abusive material, accosting a child for immoral purposes, and using a computer to commit a crime.

Ignash and 67-year-old Dennis Bales were both arrested by the Huron County Sheriff’s Office when they went for in-person meetings to have sex with who they thought were underage males.

Along with his prison sentence, Ignash must also register with the Michigan Sex Offender Registry.