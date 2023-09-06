WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Huron County Man Sentenced for Sex Crimes

By jonathan.dent
September 6, 2023 9:00AM EDT
Share
Huron County Man Sentenced for Sex Crimes
Dale Ignash (source: Huron County Sheriff’s Office)

A man from Huron County will spend at least 3 years in prison after being caught in a sting operation.

71-year-old Dale Ignash of Filion was sentenced to between, 40 months and 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty possession of child sexually abusive material, accosting a child for immoral purposes, and using a computer to commit a crime.

Ignash and 67-year-old Dennis Bales were both arrested by the Huron County Sheriff’s Office when they went for in-person meetings to have sex with who they thought were underage males.

Along with his prison sentence, Ignash must also register with the Michigan Sex Offender Registry.

Popular Stories

1

Gun Confiscated by Police in Chicago Linked to 2020 Murder in Huron County
2

Missing Teen Located and Safe
3

Body of 64-Year-Old Bay City Man Found in Saginaw River
4

Bear In Downtown Merrill Draws Onlookers
5

Additional Charges Issued in Sanilac Girl Grabbing Incident