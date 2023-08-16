Man Attempts Escaping Police After Hit and Run Crash, Assault

A Midland police officer suffered minor injuries during an arrest of a 20-year-old man Tuesday.

Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Carolina Street for a report of a vehicle hitting a house, though the suspect fled the scene before police arrived. A short time later, the suspect reportedly called in a child neglect situation from a home in the 1000 block of Eastlawn Drive, which police say was baseless. However, the suspect allegedly assaulted a 22-year-old man with a wooden club and damaged his vehicle. When police arrived on the scene to make the arrest, the man reportedly fought with them as well. He was taken to MyMichigan Emergency Room for evaluation, where police say he attempted to escape custody.

The suspect taken to the Midland County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.