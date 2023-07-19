Corrections Officer Arrested for Entering Wrong House

A Bay County correction’s officer finds himself in hot water after entering the wrong home in Arenac County and falling asleep.

Police were sent to the home last Friday when a teenage house sitter called 9-1-1 to report someone had entered the home. The family who live there were out camping, according to police. Police say the the 48-year-old officer had lived in the home at one time in the past. He was arrested on an unlawful entry charge and is awaiting arraignment.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Department says the man has been a corrections officer with them for about two decades. Sheriff Troy Cunningham is reviewing reports of the incident to determine if disciplinary action will be taken.