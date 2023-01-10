4-Year-Old Reported Missing and Endangered

Lilliana Nardini and father Eric Nardini. Photos from Michigan State Police

A 4-year-old girl has been reported missing and endangered.

According to police, Lilliana Nardini was last seen at a Burger King in Marysville, Michigan with her biological father, Eric Nardini, who lost custody by court order.

Lilliana is described as being white, 3 feet tall and weighing 30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for a burgundy 2020 Chevy Silverado with licence plate EBR4234 or a charcoal 2018 Silverado with licence plate CSP838. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Marysville Police Department at (810)-364-6300.