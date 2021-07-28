4-Year-Old in Stable Condition After Saginaw Shooting

Michigan State Police Saginaw Major Case Unit detectives are investigating the shooting of a 4-year-old in the City of Saginaw. Police responded around 4:45 p.m. Monday to the 1900 block of Avon. Police said the shooting happened inside a home.
The boy was transported to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition. No other injuries were reported, but detectives have identified a person of interest.
Anyone with information should contact the Major Case Unit at 989-759-1289, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).