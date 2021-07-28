      Weather Alert

4-Year-Old in Stable Condition After Saginaw Shooting

Ann Williams
Jul 28, 2021 @ 2:48pm
source: Alpha Media Image Library

Michigan State Police Saginaw Major Case Unit detectives are investigating the shooting of a 4-year-old in the City of Saginaw. Police responded around 4:45 p.m. Monday to the 1900 block of Avon. Police said the shooting happened inside a home.

The boy was transported to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition. No other injuries were reported, but detectives have identified a person of interest.

Anyone with information should contact the Major Case Unit at 989-759-1289, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).

 

Popular Posts
Bay County Man Wins $300,000 on Michigan Lottery Instant Game
State Police Seek Help Identifying Suspects After Shots Fired on I-75
Bishop Gruss Celebrates 2nd Anniversary in Saginaw
Priest from Saginaw Diocese Given Life of Prayer and Penance
Bay County Law Enforcement Officers Recognized By CrimeStoppers
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On