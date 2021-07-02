4-Vehicle Crash Injures Several on U.S. 10 in Bay County

Michigan State Police at the Tri-City Post are investigating a crash involving four vehicles Friday morning on U.S.-10 in Bay County. Troopers responded to the area of westbound U.S-10, west of Mackinaw about 10:45 a.m. The freeway had to be closed for about an hour.
State police said their preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle, a green Chrysler Pacifica, was travelling westbound on US-10 when the driver failed to yield to stopped traffic in both westbound lanes and struck a silver Chevrolet Traverse. The driver of the green Chrysler, a 48-year-old female from Breckenridge, suffered serious injuries and her front seat passenger, a 59-year-old male from Breckenridge suffered critical injuries. The rear passenger, a 35-year-old female from Ferndale, suffered minor injuries. All of the injured were taken to Mid-Michigan Health in Midland for treatment.
The driver of the silver Traverse, a 36-year-old female from Grand Blanc, suffered minor injuries. She was also taken to Mid-Michigan Health. Her minor passengers were not injured, but their family dog was seriously injured and was euthanized by Bay County Animal
Control on scene.
The silver Traverse was pushed into a third vehicle, a white Jeep, driven by a 37-year-old male of Macomb and his vehicle was pushed into a yellow Jeep driven by a 55-year-old female of Clarkston. There were no injuries in either Jeep.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by Bay County Sheriff’s Department, Bay County Animal Control, Monitor Township Fire Department, Medstar Ambulatory Services and Bob’s Towing of Auburn.