4 people, 3 dogs dead after home set on fire, Florida sheriff say

Four people are dead after a man intentionally started a fire at his home on Wednesday, according to Florida officials. Three dogs in the house also died in the blaze in Plant City, which is about 25 miles east of Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Shawn Gossett, 25, was arrested and charged. Police said that he “intentionally started” the fire “with the intent to burn the house down.”

A person inside the home called 911 reporting smoke and saying that they and others were trapped with no way out, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said on social media. The blaze was brought under control in about 20 minutes. Three victims were pulled from a bedroom window, but died on the scene. A fourth person also died, fire officials said.

The victims have not been publicly identified by authorities.

Gossett was arrested sometime before noon on Wednesday, officials told CBS affiliate WTSP. He allegedly started the fire by using a BIC lighter to set paper towels on fire, police chief Joseph Maurer said in a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters work the scene of a deadly house fire early Wednesday, July 31, 2024 in Plant City, Fla. Danilo Alvarez / AP

Gossett was not hurt in the blaze, and officials are working to determine a motive, Maurer said. Gossett has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder while engaged in arson, three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, and one count of arson, the sheriff’s office said.

“This is an utterly senseless and horrific crime where four innocent lives were tragically taken due to the evil actions of this man,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister in the news release. “I want to commend our detectives and our partners at Hillsborough County Fire Rescue for their swift actions which resulted in the arrest of this individual and their relentless efforts to ensure justice is served.”