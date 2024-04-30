4 officers killed in shooting in Charlotte, North Carolina

▶ Watch Video: Multiple officers killed while serving warrant in North Carolina

At least four law enforcement officers were killed in a shooting in Charlotte, North Carolina, while trying to serve a warrant Monday afternoon, police said. A suspect was killed in a shootout with police, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings announced during a news conference.

“Today is an absolute tragic day for the city of Charlotte and for the profession of law enforcement,” Jennings told reporters.

A U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force comprised of officers from multiple agencies was attempting to serve a warrant on an individual for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in east Charlotte when the shooting started, Jennings said.

When officers approached the individual at a residence, they were met with gunfire and they returned fire, Jennings said. According to a statement released later Monday night, the officers called for backup and they continued to exchange fire with the suspect.

More gunfire came from inside the residence as officers approached the individual, setting off a long standoff, Jennings said.

The man then left the house while armed, police said, and officers opened fire and shot him in the front yard, where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified by police as Terry Clark Hughes, Jr., 39.

When the standoff was over, a female and a 17-year-old were found inside the residence and were brought to a police station as persons of interest, Jennings said. A later statement said both individuals were female and that they had exited the home following negotiations with a SWAT team. Investigators were trying to determine what happened inside the residence. Police believe there were two shooters involved in the incident, including the individual killed in the initial shootout, Jennings said.

Eight officers in total were shot, Jennings said.

The Marshals Service said a deputy U.S. marshal was killed. Two other slain law enforcement officers, identified as Sam Poloche and Alden Elliott, were from the North Carolina Department of Corrections assigned to the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force. Both were 14-year veterans of the department, North Carolina Secretary of Adult Correction Todd Ishee said in a statement.

Poloche is survived by a wife and two adult children. Elliott leaves behind a wife and one child, the statement said.

“These officers died as heroes and made the ultimate sacrifice in their service to our state,” Ishee said. “We remember them, we honor their service, we send our deepest condolences to their families and friends, and we pray for healing for all affected by this tragic incident.”

Polche’s wife, Cielo Poloche, told CBS News her husband was “passionate about his work and he was passionate about helping people and protecting people and being part of his team.” The two had been married for 22 years, she said.

The fourth officer killed was Joshua Eyer, a member of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the department said Monday night.

Eyer, who had been with the department for six years, “fought for his life for several hours before succumbing to his injuries,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a statement. Ayer is survived by a wife and three-year-old son, Jennings said Monday night.

Three other Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers who responded to the shooting were shot, Jennings said. Police said later Monday night the other wounded officer was also part of the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force.

“Unfortunately today was something tragic that we never want to see,” Jennings said.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said on social media, “Our hearts are with the families and co-workers of officers in today’s brutal attack, including two state Department of Adult Correction officers working with the US Marshal’s Task Force who were shot and killed.”

President Biden spoke with Cooper and “expressed his condolences and support for the community,” the White House said in a statement.

In a later statement, Mr. Biden called the officers “heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice, rushing into harm’s way to protect us. We mourn for them and their loved ones. And we pray for the recoveries of the courageous officers who were wounded.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement, “The Justice Department is heartbroken by the deaths of three of our own law enforcement colleagues, and we extend our deepest condolences to their loved ones as they grieve this unfathomable loss.”

Tyler Wilson told CBS affiliate WBTV he was working at home when he heard officers calling for someone to come out of a neighboring house.

“After that, it was just chaos,” Wilson told the station. “There was shots ringing left and right. We had SWAT and U.S. marshals set up snipers in our bedrooms. There was a officer got drug by his arms through our house. I don’t know if he was shot or if he injured himself. It’s been pretty crazy. It was about 30 minutes where it was a straight shootout.”

Video posted to social media appeared to show over a dozen police cruisers and two officers running at the scene.