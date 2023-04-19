4 killed in Maine home, 3 wounded in highway shooting by same suspect

A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of four people Tuesday morning at a home in Bowdoin, Maine, and a highway shooting in a nearby town in which three drivers were wounded, authorities said.

Maine State Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Joseph Eaton.

Officers on Tuesday morning were called to a home in Bowdoin, where they found four people dead inside, state police said. Their names were not immediately released.

A short time later, at about 10:30 a.m. local time, several vehicles were struck by gunfire on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, a town about 25 miles south of Bowdoin.

Investigators work at the scene of a shooting on April 18, 2023, at a home in Bowdoin, Maine, in which four people were found killed. Robert F. Bukaty / AP

State police later confirmed that three drivers had been hospitalized with gunshot wounds, and one was in critical condition.

Mason Debay told WMTW-TV that he witnessed the gunfire on the highway.

“All I saw was just like, gun smoke out of the end of a barrel coming from the vehicles,” Debay said. “You can see it going into the passenger lane, and you can see gun smoke going into the driver lane. And multiple vehicles just started swerving around.”

Eaton was later arrested and charged with murder for the slayings of the four people found in the home, state police said. It was not clear how he was taken into custody.

“A person of interest has been detained, and the incidents are connected,” Maine State Police Lt. Randall Keaten told reporters in a briefing prior to the arrest.

Authorities did not disclose a possible motive in the shootings, or provide details on a link between the suspect and the deceased victims. A news conference was scheduled for Wednesday.

In response to the shootings, Maine Gov. Janet Mills tweeted that she was “shocked and deeply saddened — acts of violence like we experienced today shake our state and our communities to the core.”