4 killed, 4 wounded in Philadelphia shooting; one person in custody

By CBS News
July 4, 2023 12:12AM EDT
Four people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting in Philadelphia on Monday night, CBS Philadelphia reported. One person was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the city’s Kingsessing neighborhood, according to CBS Philadelphia.

The conditions of the four people who were wounded were not immediately known.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

