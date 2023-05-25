17-Year-Old Charged in Saginaw County Crime Spree

A Saginaw teen faces felony charges after an alleged crime spree that included shooting at police.

17-year-old Justin Love is accused of stealing multiple unoccupied vehicles earlier this month. Police say Love took a handgun from one of those vehicles and used it to rob two convenience stores, then shot at a woman in Saginaw. Officers later found Love driving another stolen vehicle and a high-speed chase ensued, according to the Saginaw Police Department. He then allegedly left the vehicle and shot at police. Neither the woman nor officers were injured.

Love was arrested on May 15th and arraigned Tuesday on charges of armed robbery and felony firearm. Prosecutors say more charges will likely be filed. Love is deemed a flight risk and has been denied bond.