Teen Girl Abducted, Assaulted in Sanford

Michigan State Police are investigating an abduction and sexual assault that reportedly took place Monday night.

Troopers and Deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Sanford after a juvenile female was reported missing. Officials say while police were there, the girl returned home and reported that she had been sexually assaulted and abducted. MSP says several posts are currently circulating on social media that may contain misleading information.

Police have not released additional information since the investigation is ongoing, but MSP says there is currently no known threat to the public.