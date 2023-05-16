WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Reward Offered in Unsolved Flint Homicide

By News Desk
May 16, 2023 2:00AM EDT
(source: Crime Stoppers)

Crime Stoppers of Genesee County is asking for the public’s help locate a suspect in an unsolved murder investigation.

On April 21, 2019, 17-year-old Rakema Hall, Jr. was shot in a drive by shooting in the 3200 block of Western Rd. near Leith St. A second victim was wounded in the shooting. Hall died from his injuries five days later.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call 1-800-422-JAIL. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

