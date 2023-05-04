Four Northwood University Students Place in Top 10 at National Competition

Four members of Northwood University’s Business Professionals of America have placed in the Top Ten at the annual national competition in Anaheim, California.

Sixteen members of Northwood’s team qualified for the national event by placing at the state competition held in February, but only four of them were able to join the national competition because of scheduling conflicts with final exams and class presentation commitments.

Elizabeth Henson from Blanchard placed 2nd in Entrepeneurship at the national level, Logan Matthews from Harrison got 3rd place in Payroll Accounting, Mario Hansen of Mount Pleasant made the top 10 in Basic Office Systems and Procedures, and Jonah Brockway from Midland finished in the top 10 in Linux Operating System Fundamentals.

“I am incredibly proud of the four team members who were able to attend nationals this year,” stated Advisor Julie Adamczyk. “They banded together to support each other, and all came home with medals.”