MMWA Rolling Out New Waste and Recycle Bins in Saginaw County

MidMichigan Waste Authority (MMWA) is replacing trash and recycle bins for residents of Saginaw County.

For the next six to eight weeks, the waste company will deliver 82,000 trash and recycle bins starting with Brady, Saginaw, Bridgeport and Tittabawassee townships, averaging about 1,000 bins replaced each day. The new bins are designed so waste collectors don’t have to leave their trucks. MMWA officials say the decision comes to improve the safety of collectors. A waste collector was killed in Emmet County from a traffic crash last month.

Visit the MMWA Facebook page for updates on the waste bin delivery schedule.