Man Arrested on Terrorism Charges After Threatening Flint Hospital

A 61-year-old man is currently held in the Genesee County Jail on terrorism charges after allegedly threatening to shoot up a hospital.

Police responded to McLaren Flint on April 1 after a staff member answered a call where a man threatened to shoot up the place and drive his truck through the front doors. Police discovered the call allegedly came from Edvin Williams, who said he was unhappy with the care he received from the hospital in recent weeks. He was arrested at his home.

Police learned Williams is a convicted felon and discovered a pistol with ammunition inside the home. He was arraigned April 4 on six charges, including terrorism. His next court date is pending.