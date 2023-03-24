Mother Accused of Sex Trafficking Her Own Daughter in Genesee County

The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office is charging two Burton residents with numerous felonies in a human sex trafficking case.

Prosecutor David Leyton says police received a tip in 2020 that a woman was sending her daughter, nine years old at the time, to a neighbor’s house where the girl was sexually assaulted. The mother was allegedly receving some sort of compensation for doing so, according to Leyton. She also allegedly sometimes participated in the acts. Leyton says another child in the home was not involved in the trafficking and abuse.

The mother and neighbor are expected to be arraigned Friday on multiple counts each of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, conspiracy to commit first-degree criminal sexual conduct, using a computer to commit a crime, human trafficking of a minor, distributing sexually explicit material to a minor, and second-degree child abuse.