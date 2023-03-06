Saginaw Fire Department to Benefit from Federal Legislation Renewing Grant Funding

(Photo by Mike Percha)

The Saginaw Fire Department is hoping legislation in the U.S. Senate, to continue funding for departments across the state, will pass and be signed by President Joe Biden.

The legislation would renew three grants and programs, which provide critical dollars for fire departments that might not be able to afford staff, equipment or services without them. These include the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program, the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program, and the United States Fire Administration (USFA). The programs are set to expire and are used by local fire departments to address staffing needs, purchase equipment, develop fire training and education programs, and improve emergency medical services.

Michigan Senator Gary Peters says he doesn’t anticipate any problems with the bills moving forward.

Peters calls the grants absolutely essential for fire departments.

The grants would be extended to local fire departments for an additional seven years should the legislation pass. The Saginaw Fire Department has received more than $5 million in federal funding since 2004.