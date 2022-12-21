WSGW Morning Team: December 21, 2022 (Wednesday)

Winter solstice. December 21. Hand written doodle vector word on white background

Today is the First Day of Winter

Officially Arriving at 4:48pm

The Shortest Day of the Year

Tomorrow, the Days Start Getting Longer

Argentina’s soccer star, Lionel Messi, sets Instagram record for most-liked post, beating out a photo of an egg

Photo: Messi on Instagram

CHARLIE ROOD – For those that don’t know what this is all about….. GOAT WATCH!!!

Longtime listeners of The WSGW Morning Team Show know we have been “goat watching” for many years. What’s that?

The Gävle Goat in Sweden is a traditional Christmas display erected annually at the Castle Square in central Gävle, Sweden. It is a giant version of a traditional Swedish Yule Goat figure made of straw.

It is erected each year by local community groups at the beginning of Advent and stays in place until Epiphany. Or, until it’s destroyed!

I discovered this goat when I first heard it was burned to the ground and it was captured on “Goat Cam”. At least, the remnants were.

Then, I found out the goat had burned a number of times since it was first erected in 1966.

Well, how could I resist? We started “Goat Watching” to see if the goat burned or survived each Christmas season.

Since we first started watching, more often than not, the goat has burned!

