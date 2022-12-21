WSGW Morning Team: December 21, 2022 (Wednesday)
Today is the First Day of Winter
Officially Arriving at 4:48pm
The Shortest Day of the Year
Tomorrow, the Days Start Getting Longer
Argentina’s soccer star, Lionel Messi, sets Instagram record for most-liked post, beating out a photo of an egg
Photo: Messi on Instagram
*************************************************
*************************************************
*************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Amy Grant “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing!” One of Charlie’s favorite singers with one of the most simply and beautiful versions of the song.
