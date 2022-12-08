Vets Memorial Bridge Stuck Indefinitely, Outside Help Needed

(WSGW file photo)

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is needing a little help with a Bay City bridge.

MDOT is calling in experts from out of state to examine a structural issue with Veterans Memorial Bridge, a part of the M-25 state trunkline that runs across the Saginaw River between the Liberty and Lafayette bridges. The bridge was closed Tuesday afternoon after it became stuck in the open position.

MDOT officials say a drive shaft went out of alignment by about an inch, which doesn’t seem like much, but when moving hundreds of thousands of pounds of concrete and steel, it’s quite significant. MDOT says they aren’t sure how the issue happened or what it will take to repair it but are asking drivers to remain patient and to find alternate routes across the river.

MDOT says the bridge will not reopen until they are sure it is safe to drive across.