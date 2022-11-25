Tennessee Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Huron County

A traffic stop in Huron County’s Meade Township on Tuesday led to the arrest of a Tennessee man.

Sheriff’s deputies pulled over 31-year-old Joseph Denny of Madison, Tennessee in a vehicle with Missouri plates around 5:45 p.m. on Filion Road near Souletown Road for a defective tail light. Police found Denny had an out of state felony drug related warrant and was driving on a suspended license. As police were patting him down for weapons, Denny allegedly fled the scene on foot into a nearby field. The deputy initially lost sight of him but police were able to locate him after backup arrived.

Police say Denny tried fleeing again but was captured and arrested. Police also found methamphetamines and other paraphernalia in his vehicle. Denny is charged with resisting and obstructing, possession of meth and driving on a suspended license. He’s being held in the Huron County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Huron County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by the Elkton Police Department and a member of the Huron County Drug Task Force.