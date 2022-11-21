Police Searching for Missing Saginaw Man

(source: Cosby family)

A Saginaw man is missing and police are asking the public to help locate him.

21-year-old Midonyis Cosby was last seen November 5 in the area of the Holland Street Bridge. Police say his grandmother was driving him to a hospital when he exited the vehicle at a stop light and ran off. Cosby suffers from mental health issues, including schizophrenia, according to his family, and takes medication.

He is described as six foot four and about 150 pounds. He has black hair in a combined dreadlock and afro style and was last seen wearing dark blue or black jogging pants, slide flip-flops and a black tee shirt. Anyone with information on Cosby’s whereabouts is asked to call the Saginaw Police Department or 9-1-1.