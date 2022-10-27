Flint Man Wanted for Murder, Reward Offered

(source: Crime Stoppers)

Police are looking for a suspect in a murder investigation.

39-year-old Charles Crutcher is wanted on charges of first degree pre-meditated murder and domestic violence. The killing took place October 19 in the 1200 block of Lillian Drive in Flint, where police say Crutcher stabbed a man to death. Crutcher is 6’1″ and about 175 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Crutcher or the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.