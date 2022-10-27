WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Flint Man Wanted for Murder, Reward Offered

By News Desk
October 27, 2022 7:00AM EDT
Share
Flint Man Wanted for Murder, Reward Offered
(source: Crime Stoppers)

Police are looking for a suspect in a murder investigation.

39-year-old Charles Crutcher is wanted on charges of first degree pre-meditated murder and domestic violence. The killing took place October 19 in the 1200 block of Lillian Drive in Flint, where police say Crutcher stabbed a man to death. Crutcher is 6’1″ and about 175 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Crutcher or the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Popular Stories

1

Elderly Woman Killed in Bay County Crash
2

Saginaw Man Found Guilty of Drug and Gun Crimes in Federal Court
3

Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office Unhappy With City Council Member's Conduct in Assault Case
4

Man Arrested in Bay County Stabbing, Chase and Crash
5

Teen Victim Identified in Sunday Saginaw Shooting