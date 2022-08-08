Kindergarten Immunizations Available in Bay County Tuesday

The Bay County Health Department (BCHD) will be providing vaccinations and important health screenings for kindergarten-aged children at the Bay County Health Department in downtown Bay City Tuesday, August 9 from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M.

The department will offer immunizations, lead testing, and hearing and vision testing. Immunizations and lead testing are available for walk-ins while hearing and vision testing are preferably by appointment. Please call 989-895-2045 to schedule an appointment. Children may be behind on vaccinations due to access to care caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, so this is an opportunity to be up-to-date on your child’s vaccinations before the new school year.

Molina Healthcare of Michigan will be on site with prizes for children and free snow cones from Snowball Shaved Ice for those who participate in the event.