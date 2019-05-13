WSGW Morning Team Show: May 13, 2019 (Monday)

The WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

*******************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat with a couple of sports stories, including (runs 7:08…)

A Detroit Free Press Story about the cold fingers (and more) of Tigers closer, Shane Greene

Another video that reopens the discussion of what horse won the Kentucky Derby (at least from the perspective of Maximum Security)

Detroit Free Press Story about Shane Greene

Here is the link to the new video of the Kentucky Derby

*******************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat had the disturbing report of a dog disease that can be passed to humans (runs 4:21)…..

*******************************************************************

How they transport pallets in Tennessee (video in story)…..

*******************************************************************

The Best Yearbook Photo Ever

May 10 (UPI) — A police dog that joined the security team at an Arkansas high school was awarded a high honor — a photo in the yearbook with the rest of the faculty. The Bryant Police Department posted a photo to Facebook showing a page from Bryant High School’s yearbook. “So it looks like one of Bryant PD’s finest School Resource Officer’s made the Hornet Yearbook this year. Good job Mya, you are representing the PD with pride…..Hornet Pride!!!” the post said.

(Bryant Police Department)

*******************************************************************

An update on a story from last week, the “WOW Child” has been found…..

BOSTON (AP) — A performing arts group has found the child who was literally wowed by a recent classical music concert.

The Handel & Haydn Society had just finished a rendition of Mozart’s “Masonic Funeral” at Boston’s Symphony Hall on Sunday when a youngster blurted out: “WOW!”

The group was so charmed that they launched a search for the “Wow Child” with the help of audio of the moment captured by WCRB-FM. The child is 9-year-old Ronan Mattin, of New Hampshire, WGBH-FM reported Thursday. He attended the concert with his grandfather Stephen.

Ronan’s grandmother had seen a report on TV that said the society was looking for the child.

Stephen Mattin said Ronan is on the autism spectrum and expresses himself differently from how other people do. He said his grandson is a huge music fan.

“I had told several people because I thought it was a funny story,” Stephen Mattin said. “About how he was expressing his admiration for the performance and put everybody in stitches.”

Handel & Haydn President David Snead said he is setting up a Skype meeting with Ronan and Harry Christophers, the society’s artistic director who was conducting the night of the performance. The society will invite Ronan and his family back to the venue in October, when the 2019-2020 season opens, for another Mozart performance conducted by Christophers.

Snead called Sunday’s experience one of the most wonderful moments he has ever had in a concert hall.

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Stevie Wonder “My Cherie Amour“. Saginaw Born Stevie is 69 today.

