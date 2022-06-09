Passersby Rescue Woman from Burning Vehicle in Saginaw Township Crash

A woman escaped serious injury after her vehicle erupted into flames following a crash in Saginaw Township on Tuesday, June 7.
The crash occurred between two vehicles during the late afternoon on Hemmeter near McCarty. Police say a woman in one of the vehicles was trapped inside with a broken leg. Passers by who stopped to help were able to remove the woman from the vehicle as it caught fire. The driver of the second vehicle received minor injuries. The woman was treated at a local hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.