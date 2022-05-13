      Weather Alert

Court Moves Gleason Case to Livingston County

News Desk
May 13, 2022 @ 6:00am

The case of Genesee County Clerk John Gleason’s alleged misconduct in office will be moved out of Genesee County.

To avoid a conflict of interest, the Michigan Court Administrative Office approved moving the case to Livingston County. Gleason is accused of witness bribing, intimidating and interfering, plus willful neglect of duty following a two year investigation into his actions by the Tuscola County Prosecutor’s office. Gleason allegedly coerced or intimidated two female staffers after they raised concerns over his conduct. He has been ordered to refrain from any work on elections while the case is in court.

